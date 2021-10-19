Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy MacDonald
Police asking for help locating Belfast woman
Head on crash in Rockport
Two people killed in head on crash in Rockport identified
The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
Maddox Williams
Stockton Springs mother pleads not guilty to murdering her son

Latest News

Winslow Town Office
Winslow town manager starting series of casual open forum discussions
Monday, May 27, 2019 photo shows a view from Coburn Mountain near Jackman, Maine. (AP...
Maine DEP hears testimony regarding permit for CMP corridor project
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule