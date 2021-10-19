Return To The 60s By Late Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level low and surface low still positioned to our northeast. The pair continue to stream in cooler air, clouds and even some scattered showers. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight with showers moving towards the coastline. A few higher elevations can expect a few flakes. Lows are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

The lows will begin to move to our east by Wednesday. This will allow for brighter skies and slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 50s. An upper-level ridge will start to build in for the second half of the week so temperatures should be climbing.

Watching another low-pressure system that will move into the Great Lakes by Wednesday. This low will bring a warm front across the region Thursday allowing our highs to warm into the 50s and low 60s. Afternoon showers will be possible Thursday across northern and western locations.

The warm front will be followed by a cold front for Friday. This front will bring the chance of scattered showers Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, showers will pertain to northern and western locations. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

After the front clears, temperatures will be cooling off into the 50s for the weekend. Another upper-level low will dive southwards out of Canada early next week. This will result in highs that will max out in the upper 40s & low 50s with lows that will drop into the 30s. Many areas could see their first frost of the season by early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few scattered showers will be possible and lows will drop into the upper 30s & low 40s. Winds out of the WNW around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs will start to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. NW wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few afternoon showers across the north.

FRIDAY: Clouds return and showers arrive especially over the north & west. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers inland. Highs will max out in the 50s.

