Advertisement

Red Sox beat Astros to take lead in ALCS

Game 4 is Tuesday night at Fenway Park
Game 4 is Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
Game 4 is Tuesday night at Fenway Park.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox appear to have stumbled on a formula for beating the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox grabbed an early 9-0 lead for the second straight game, hit another grand slam and throttled the Astros, 12-3 to take a two-games-to-one lead in the AL Championship Series.

Kyle Schwarber hit Boston’s third slam in two games, highlighting a six-run second. The Sox are the first team with three slams in a postseason series.

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers homered again after belting grand slams on Saturday.

Christian Arroyo added a two-run blast in the rout.

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez picked up the win after allowing five hits in as many innings, including Kyle Tucker’s three-run homer.

Losing pitcher Jose Urquidy (ur-KEE’-dee) was chased in the second.

Game 4 is Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on crash in Rockport
Two people killed in head on crash in Rockport identified
Joy MacDonald
Police asking for help locating Belfast woman
The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’

Latest News

The locally-carved bench is a tribute to the former "Lumber Capital of the World."
New locally-carved bench pays tribute to Bangor history
Check our the new TV5 set!
Check out our new set!
A Florida man who killed his former neighbor in Presque Isle in 2016 is asking for a new trial.
Florida man who killed former neighbor in Presque Isle asking for new trial
Caleb Ferreira was arrested after a call from Lawrence High School.
Fairfield man arrested for Lawrence High School theft