Red Sox beat Astros to take lead in ALCS

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox appear to have stumbled on a formula for beating the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox grabbed an early 9-0 lead for the second straight game, hit another grand slam and throttled the Astros, 12-3 to take a two-games-to-one lead in the AL Championship Series.

Kyle Schwarber hit Boston’s third slam in two games, highlighting a six-run second. The Sox are the first team with three slams in a postseason series.

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers homered again after belting grand slams on Saturday.

Christian Arroyo added a two-run blast in the rout.

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez picked up the win after allowing five hits in as many innings, including Kyle Tucker’s three-run homer.

Losing pitcher Jose Urquidy (ur-KEE’-dee) was chased in the second.

Game 4 is Tuesday at Fenway Park.

