Advertisement

Police looking for driver accused of stealing vehicles, leading authorities on a chase

(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - State police are looking for a driver accused of stealing two vehicles and leading authorities on a chase in East Millinocket.

Police say officers tried to pull over a person driving a truck on the highway near Medway around 1 a.m. Tuesday, but the suspect kept going.

We’re told the driver crashed the truck, which had been stolen, got into another vehicle and took off.

Authorities put out spike mats on Route 2.

The driver ran over the mats and crashed near the Mattawamkeag River Bridge, then ran off into the woods.

Police say they don’t think there’s a danger to the public.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy MacDonald
Police asking for help locating Belfast woman
Head on crash in Rockport
Two people killed in head on crash in Rockport identified
The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
Maddox Williams
Stockton Springs mother pleads not guilty to murdering her son

Latest News

Waterfront Concerts to appear before Bangor Planning Board Tuesday
Ronald Tilley
Hampden man sentenced for 2019 Bangor credit union robbery
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
Youth Deer Day kicks off important season for Maine firearm hunters
Penobscot County Jail
COVID cases on decline in PCJ outbreak