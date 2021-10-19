Police looking for driver accused of stealing vehicles, leading authorities on a chase

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - State police are looking for a driver accused of stealing two vehicles and leading authorities on a chase in East Millinocket.

Police say officers tried to pull over a person driving a truck on the highway near Medway around 1 a.m. Tuesday, but the suspect kept going.

We’re told the driver crashed the truck, which had been stolen, got into another vehicle and took off.

Authorities put out spike mats on Route 2.

The driver ran over the mats and crashed near the Mattawamkeag River Bridge, then ran off into the woods.

Police say they don’t think there’s a danger to the public.

