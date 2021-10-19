Advertisement

New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WMTW) - A new study has ranked Colby College the top school in our state.

The website Wallet Hub released its college and university rankings report with Husson University and St. Joseph’s College rounding out the top three.

The study looked at categories including costs, student to faculty ratio, diversity and salaries after graduation.

Not in the top ten list of Maine schools: Bates College and Bowdoin College.

