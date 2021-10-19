New locally-carved bench pays tribute to Bangor history

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor now offers a unique new spot to sip your coffee and enjoy the fresh air, and it even takes you back to the region’s rich lumber history.

Local chainsaw-carving artist Pasco Grove’s latest project is right outside West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse on Broad Street.

It may look familiar to some loyal downtowners who got to watch Grove carve the bench earlier this month at the city’s “First Friday” festival.

After more than 12 hours working at every little detail, now, the bench is all finished, and pays homage to Bangor’s history.

Featuring a lumberjack family operating a large bucksaw, Grove says it’s a perfect fit for the former lumber capital of the world.

”It represents a couple of things,” Grove said. “I wanted to do something special for Bangor, and the lumber theme, being the ‘Lumber Capital of the World’ at one point, was something that I wanted to incorporate. It also represents hard-working Maine families. I grew up in a family, we always did firewood every year, getting ready for winter, it was a family event.”

Pasco says he enjoys working in front of a crowd, and he may have more projects in Bangor on the way.

