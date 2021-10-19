Milo runner takes second in age group at Boston Marathon

MILO, Maine (WABI) - One Mainer brought home a second place award from the Boston Marathon.

Milo’s Rico Portalatin finished in 2:40:30 to finish second in his 50-54 age group.

He credits the performance to changing to a greener diet, better sneakers, and training with the Old Town Track Club, and that getting through Heartbreak Hill was a turning point.

“I didn’t feel a cramp or any achiness. My breathing felt fine, and it wasn’t until about 24 miles that I really felt that I was really going to have to push to finish at a good time,” said Portalatin.

Portalatin added that the greener diet was his wife’s idea, and he was expecting to finish between 2:44-2:48. 2:40:30 is Portalatin’s new personal best by roughly four minutes.

