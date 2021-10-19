Maine Lifestyle Company opens in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For the owner of Maine Lifestyle Company, small businesses run in the family.

Bailey Jankowski was sitting at her desk job a year ago and knew she wanted to do something for herself.

She started Maine Roots Company about a year ago, but after a trademark infringement, she rebranded to Maine Lifestyle Company.

Growing up in Bangor, Jankowski wanted to create a clothing collection that portrayed her love of Maine.

She moved her online business to a storefront that just opened in Brewer this month.

Now, she has expanded to sell apparel and gifts and works as a cosmetologist a few days a week.

”For me, it’s just about the happiness that you can find within yourself when you do something that’s not for somebody else. You know, it’s hard, it’s a struggle sometimes. You’re like, I’m just spending every last penny that I have to put into this business, but that’s super important, and I feel like that makes people successful when they do that. I just hope that I can build the company to something that’s great to the community,” said Jankowski.

Jankowski says she hopes to continue expanding the shop to be a go-to spot for people in the area.

