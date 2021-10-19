Maine DEP hears testimony regarding permit for CMP corridor project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection heard testimony Tuesday during a hearing to consider whether to suspend the permit for the CMP corridor project over a disputed one mile section of the 145-mile project.

A judge ruled this summer the state had no authority to lease that section of public land to CMP.

Opponents of the $1 billion want Maine environmental regulators to revoke the entire project’s license over the disputed lease.

Supporters argue spiking the project would be a step backward in the battle against climate change.

”Order CMP NECEC to restore the cleared areas through the roots as there’s no guarantee that this project will ever be completed for the specific project purpose, which is not to address climate change but rather to make money for their shareholders by transporting electricity to the Massachusetts energy customers,” said Elizabeth Boepple, attorney representing West Forks.

“The costs and harm to the project’s construction schedule that would result from license suspension when balanced against the lack of harm if construction is allowed to proceed shows that there is no change that requires suspension,” said Lisa Gilbreath, attorney representing CMP/NECEC.

There will be a public comment portion of the hearing Tuesday evening.

A decision will come at a later date.

Tuesday’s hearing comes two weeks before Mainers are to vote on the fate of the project.

