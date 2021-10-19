Advertisement

Laynee’s Sole Purpose

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A second grader from Caribou is making a difference in the lives of other children, one step at a time.

Laynee Kirby says last year she saw a girl on her bus with shoes that were falling apart and she wanted to help.

So over the summer, Laynee and her parents came up with a plan called Laynee’s Sole Purpose to give the kids the shoes they need.

The Kirbys say the shoes will be through the JMG program.

They say any money donated will go to buy shoes if a specific size is not available for a child in need.

“If we can take sneakers out of the equation for them, if that’s one reason they didn’t want to come to school, because they were afraid of being bullied or teased or whatever because of their sneakers, if we can help take care of that, that’s one less distraction for them in the classroom,” said Andrew Kirby, Laynee’s father.

“If you would like to donate that would be amazing or just give some money that would be awesome to give the kids who need those shoes,” said Laynee.

To make a donation, you can call the Caribou High School JMG Program.

Laynee says collecting and giving shoes to kids in need makes her feel good, and she hopes the program continues for years to come.

