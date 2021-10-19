Hampden man sentenced for 2019 Bangor credit union robbery
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hampden who robbed a Bangor credit union has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Sixty-one-year-old Ronald Tilley appeared in federal court in Bangor.
Besides prison time, he was also ordered to pay $8,726 in restitution.
Tilley pleaded guilty to robbery in June of 2019.
Three months earlier, he used a gun to hold up the Down East Credit Union on Springer Drive, then took off.
Police arrested him in Connecticut for theft about a week later.
Authorities there discovered Tilley was wanted in Maine in robbery.
