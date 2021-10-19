Hampden man sentenced for 2019 Bangor credit union robbery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hampden who robbed a Bangor credit union has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Sixty-one-year-old Ronald Tilley appeared in federal court in Bangor.

Besides prison time, he was also ordered to pay $8,726 in restitution.

Tilley pleaded guilty to robbery in June of 2019.

Three months earlier, he used a gun to hold up the Down East Credit Union on Springer Drive, then took off.

Police arrested him in Connecticut for theft about a week later.

Authorities there discovered Tilley was wanted in Maine in robbery.

