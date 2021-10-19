Advertisement

Former Rockland lawyer admits to stealing more than $1 million from elderly clients

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WABI) - A former Rockland lawyer has admitted to stealing more than $1 million from three elderly, incapacitated clients.

Village Soup reports 76-year-old Anita Volpe of Tenants Harbor pleaded guilty Monday to theft.

Charges of misuse of entrusted property were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

Volpe surrendered her license to practice law in 2016 after being accused of mismanaging clients’ money.

She faces up to 10 years in prison.

The judge says sentencing will likely be in February or March.

