Florida man who killed former neighbor in Presque Isle asking for new trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man who killed his former neighbor in Presque Isle in 2016 is asking for a new trial.

85-year-old Robert Craig was sentenced to 33 years in prison after he was found guilty of killing 86-year-old Leo Corriveau.

Craig contended he killed Corriveau in self defense.

In court today, Craig was under new representation claiming more information should have been exposed during the trial.

Craig’s new attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker, argued that Craig’s previous attorney, Steve Smith, did not bring certain things to light during the trial about the character of Corriveau.

Craig says things about Corriveau’s temper, relationship with women, money, and his family should have been discussed.

Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis argued Craig didn’t learn any of these things until he was already in prison.

“That stuff should’ve been front and center of this trial,” said Jeffrey Toothaker, Craig’s Attorney. “Leo was a mean son of a gun, and the jury never heard one bad thing about Leo, not one bad thing. Read the transcript. Leo was never portrayed as anything but a decent guy, and that’s wrong.”

“Nothing that would qualify to come in in the trial,” said Robert Ellis, Assistant Attorney General. “There’s a whole lot of allegations of Mr. Corriveau not being a nice man, but none of it measures up to that standard. And Mr. Smith went through this with him. They analyzed this. Steve Smith told you that, in his estimation, this stuff wasn’t coming in and wasn’t relevant, and wasn’t admissible in so many words.”

The judge will issue a decision at a later date.

