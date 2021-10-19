COVID cases on decline in PCJ outbreak

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Perhaps there’s a light at the end of the tunnel as officials at the Penobscot County Jail work to get their arms around a COVID outbreak.

During a County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, Sheriff Troy Morton reported that cases are down in the jail.

There are 19 cases among inmates and three staff members.

Those counts were 24 and 10 last week.

“Universal testing of the facility is continuing, and knock on wood, all yesterday’s tests came back negative, so that was a good sign. These are coming back, as you noted the state is inundated with tests going into the health system, and there are several sometimes delays of a couple of days before getting them back,” said Morton.

Morton said there are currently 177 inmates.

Because of the outbreak, Morton said last week the jail is only taking in people arrested for the most violent crimes.

Right now, 50 are being boarded out to other facilities.

