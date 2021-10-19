Check out our new set!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As you may have noticed, we are now broadcasting on our brand new set!

We want to show you a little of the work that went on behind the scenes to get here.

They tore the old set down, and moved us into our temporary home.

All the while work going on to get us back into this transformed space.

Out with the old, and in with the new!

The new space will be giving us a variety of options and bringing us even closer to our pals in the weather department.

We want to thank you all our team of engineers and directors for all they did to get us out here, and to all of you for bearing with us as we broadcast from our makeshift location.

