Breezy, Cool, Few Showers This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to slowly move to our east this afternoon. As a result, partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail for the remainder of the day along with the chance for a few showers with the best chance of showers being over the northern half of the state and in the mountains. Plan on a breezy and cool afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south across the state. A gusty west/northwest wind will make it feel cooler. Gusts to 20-25 MPH at times are expected through the afternoon. A disturbance, wrapping around the upper level low, is expected to move through the state tonight and will bring us a better chance for scattered showers across the state during the overnight. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The upper low will continue to move away from the area Wednesday allowing for a bit of a brighter day across the state. Expect a variably cloudy skies Wednesday with high temperatures in the 50s. Low pressure is forecast to approach from the Great Lakes Region Thursday. We’ll see increasing clouds Thursday morning with a chance of showers moving in during the afternoon especially for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s for highs Thursday afternoon. Low pressure will pull a cold front through the region Friday. We’ll start the day Friday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers as the cold front moves through. Once the cold front clears the state, keeping the chance of showers in the forecast for the end of the week. Warmer air ahead of the cold front will allow temperatures to be a bit above average Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A few showers possible. Highs between 44°-53°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows between 38°-44°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: A few showers possible early then variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible especially north of Bangor. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler, more seasonable with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

