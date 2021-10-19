Black Bears turn to Albany this weekend

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bears football is back in action on Saturday with a trip to Albany.

Maine is coming off homecoming win over William & Mary (WABI)

The team is coming off a 27-16 victory over William & Mary, where running back Freddie Brock was everywhere for the Black Bears. He tallied a 22 yard touchdown run, as well as a 7-yard touchdown catch.

“Some of them are designed to go to Freddie, but some of them are checkdowns. We’re taking actions and shots and that’s part of our offense. In that case, Freddie’s the checkdown. Instead of taking the negative, we’re gaining eight, nine, 10 yards,” said Nick Charlton, head coach.

The Black Bears also forced three turnovers, including Kazhir “Bugs” Brown’s first career interception in his first start.

“It felt like I was on top of the world after I got an interception and celebrating with my teammates and coaches. Knowing that we’re being successful as a unit and not just individually, that was amazing,” said Brown, freshman defensive back.

UMaine also turned around its time of possession numbers, spending 35:11 with the ball.

Coach Charlton had attributed that to third down defense, and the Tribe managed to convert on five of nine third downs against the Black Bear defense.

As for what’s next, the road trip to Albany features a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday in what Charlton admitted is a long, tough trip. The Great Danes are 0-6, but have hung tough in several games, only losing by more than 7 points twice.

