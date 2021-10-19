Bangor Parks and Recreation hosting Touch a Truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mummies and their families are invited to a night that’s sure to be a scream.

For the second time, Bangor Parks and Recreation will host a Touch a Truck program at night.

This year, the event is being held in the big parking lot at the Cross Insurance Center.

There will be trucks from all around, including the TV5 Live Eye.

Candy will be given out while families get a close look at the rides.

“We’ll be well spread out. That’s why we’re using the big parking lot, so plenty of room for people to come feel safe. We’re hoping to have moms, dads, older brothers and sisters there. They’ll be able to go see the trucks, be outside, so the only masks they may have to have is the Halloween masks,” said Tim Baude, Bangor Parks and Recreation programmer.

For all you Ghouls and Goblins, the event is Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.