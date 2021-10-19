Advertisement

884 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Latest data from Maine CDC includes weekend case investigations
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest case investigations and vaccine updates regarding COVID-19 for state of Maine
Latest case investigations and vaccine updates regarding COVID-19 for state of Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers that died with COVID-19 now tops 1,100.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows a total of 1,102 deaths since the pandemic began. 7 of those are newly recorded.

3 people come from Oxford County, 2 from Cumberland County, and one each from Androscoggin and Somerset counties.

There are also 884 cases since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 3,005 new coronavirus vaccines were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 1,712 are booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Kennebec County showing 114 new cases, 111 in Penobscot County.

40 new ones in Somerset, 38 in Hancock and 31 in Knox counties.

At last check there were 201 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

68 are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

