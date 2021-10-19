884 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
Latest data from Maine CDC includes weekend case investigations
Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers that died with COVID-19 now tops 1,100.
The latest data from the Maine CDC shows a total of 1,102 deaths since the pandemic began. 7 of those are newly recorded.
3 people come from Oxford County, 2 from Cumberland County, and one each from Androscoggin and Somerset counties.
There are also 884 cases since Saturday.
Meanwhile, 3,005 new coronavirus vaccines were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Of those, 1,712 are booster shots.
Kennebec County showing 114 new cases, 111 in Penobscot County.
40 new ones in Somerset, 38 in Hancock and 31 in Knox counties.
At last check there were 201 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
68 are in critical care.
31 are on a ventilator.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.