Variably Cloudy, Few Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to slowly cross Northern Maine this afternoon and evening, keeping us under a good deal of cloudiness for the remainder of the day. A disturbance rotating around the upper low will also give us a chance for a few showers this afternoon with the best chance falling across northern locales. Cooler air will be in place today too resulting in more seasonable temperatures with highs mainly in the 50s. A few spots across the north will likely stay in the upper 40s. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the night tonight. It will be chilly with low temperatures dropping back to the mid-30s to around 40.

The upper level low will slowly move to our east during the day Tuesday. Plan on a similar forecast for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few afternoon showers. It will be a breezy and cool day with temperatures only topping off in the mid-40s to low 50s and feeling cooler due to a gusty northwest wind. The northwest wind could gust to 20-25 MPH at times during the day Tuesday. The upper low will continue to move away from the area Wednesday allowing for a brighter day across the state. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with high temperatures mainly in the 50s. Low pressure is forecast to approach from the Great Lakes Region Thursday. We’ll see increasing clouds Thursday with a chance of showers moving in during the afternoon especially for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 for highs Thursday afternoon. Low pressure will pull a cold front through the region Friday keeping the chance of showers in the forecast for the end of the week. Warmer air ahead of the cold front will allow temperatures to be a bit above average Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs mainly in the 50s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chilly with lows in the mid-30s to around 40. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers possible especially north of Bangor. Highs in the 50s to near 60.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

