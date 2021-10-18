Advertisement

Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee of Congress, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them.

Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request “is almost limitless in scope,” and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day.

“In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over numerous clearly privileged documents requested by the Committee,” Trump says, according to the court papers.

The Jan. 6 committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation into how a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on crash in Rockport
Two people killed in head on crash in Rockport identified
Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
Two people dead after head on crash in Rockport Saturday
Waterville police investigating robbery at GameStop store

Latest News

Maddox Williams
Stockton Springs mother pleads not guilty to murdering her son
In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of the...
Microsoft says it warned Bill Gates about flirting in 2008
Holiday season may be hit hard by the global supply chain crisis as even artificial Christmas...
Christmas tree shortage expected amid global supply shortage
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Experts emphasize getting flu shots as season approaches in Maine