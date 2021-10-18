Stockton Springs mother pleads not guilty to murdering her son

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A mother from Stockton Springs has pleaded not guilty to murdering her son.

Three-year-old Maddox Williams died in June from multiple blunt force trauma.

An autopsy showed he had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

Thirty-five-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with depraved indifference murder.

She appeared in court in Belfast Monday afternoon.

Trethefen was arrested three days after Maddox died at the hospital.

He was the fourth child to die in Maine within a month.

A trial date has not yet been set and prosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office acknowledge there may be a delay.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.