Senators ask for funding to help people pay heating bills

Money
Money
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - U.S. senators from Rhode Island and Maine are asking the Biden administration to quickly send money to states for the program that helps people pay their heating bills.

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, said Friday they’re leading a coalition of 36 senators in urging the federal government to release funds for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program swiftly, at the highest level possible.

Reed and Collins say they’re making the request now because winter is approaching and energy costs are projected to precipitously increase.

They say the federal funding is a crucial lifeline for low-income households and seniors.

