Police respond to ‘unrest’ at Maine’s youth detention center

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The South Portland Police Department says officers responded to the Long Creek Youth Development Center to serve as backup during “ongoing unrest.”

Details of the disturbance weren’t released but South Portland officers took up positions outside the facility for about six hours late Sunday and early Monday.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.

The only youth detention center in the state has been subject of a debate over its future. S

ome lawmakers want to close it.

