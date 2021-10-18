Advertisement

Police asking for help locating Belfast woman

Joy MacDonald
Joy MacDonald(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police are asking for help in locating a Belfast woman who hasn’t been heard from in over a month.

Officials say 40-year-old Joy MacDonald has not been in contact with her family since Sept. 9.

According to Belfast Police, MacDonald’s white Nissan was located on Pierce Street in Belfast near the foot bridge.

If anyone has any information leading to MacDonald’s whereabouts, contact Detective Sergeant Matthew Cook at 338-2040

