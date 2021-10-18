Advertisement

One of Maine’s largest venues requires COVID-19 shot or test

Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland(WMTW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - One of the largest indoor venues in northern New England is going to start requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test.

Cumberland County officials say the new rules will go into effect at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Friday.

The county says the rules will apply to attendees of events age 12 and over, and it added that mask use is also strongly recommended.

The arena is the home venue of the Maine Mariners minor league hockey team.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that transmission of COVID-19 is high in Cumberland County.

