Old Town Orono YMCA hosting Halloween events

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town Orono YMCA is getting in the Halloween spirit with a few upcoming events.

This Friday from 5-7 p.m., they’re holding a family pumpkin carving event.

After the carving, families can enjoy a drive-in showing of Hotel Transylvania.

For adults and older kids, they’re hosting a Haunted Drive-In featuring The Conjuring 2 on Saturday evening.

”We always like to say that we cater to everyone and we have something for everyone. So that’s why the Friday night option is for families and then Saturday we’ve always done something for adults. In years past was the haunted Y but we’re doing a haunted scary drive-in,” said Shawn Fournier, OTOYMCA marketing and gymnastics.

Call 827-9622 to reserve a pumpkin for the carving event.

You can also visit their website or Facebook page for more information

