Maine’s statute of limitations for cases of childhood sexual abuse lifted Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The statute of limitations in Maine for cases of childhood sexual abuse lifted Monday.

The Maine legislature voted on the change in June.

As of Monday, anyone who was abused as a child can pursue a civil suit against those responsible.

This could include individuals and institutions like churches, schools, and camps that didn’t stop it.

Attorney Michael Bigos says research shows the average age of adults who report they were sexually abused as a child is 52.

“Often times survivors aren’t ready to come forward for months or even years after their abuse. The law used to essentially tell survivors that they had to come forward very quickly, or at least relatively quickly. Now, they can come forward when they’re ready to come forward themselves,” said Bigos.

Bigos encourages anyone who was abused as a child to consider pursuing a civil suit if they are ready.

