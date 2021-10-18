Maine potato harvesters having a good year in ‘21
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) - Maine’s potato harvesters are having a good year growing one of the state’s most important agriculture crops.
The state is usually around the ninth-biggest potato producing state in the country with a crop of close to 2 billion pounds.
The Maine Potato Board says this year’s harvest season is ending and farmers saw a larger than average crop.
The productive year is good news for the state’s industry, which suffered a below-average potato yield in 2020.
