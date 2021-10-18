Advertisement

Maine potato harvesters having a good year in ‘21

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, a mechanical harvester fills trucks with potatoes in...
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, a mechanical harvester fills trucks with potatoes in Mapleton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) - Maine’s potato harvesters are having a good year growing one of the state’s most important agriculture crops.

The state is usually around the ninth-biggest potato producing state in the country with a crop of close to 2 billion pounds.

The Maine Potato Board says this year’s harvest season is ending and farmers saw a larger than average crop.

The productive year is good news for the state’s industry, which suffered a below-average potato yield in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

