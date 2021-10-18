Advertisement

Maine looking for new members of Student Cabinet group

Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is looking for new students to participate in the Student Cabinet, which meets regularly with state education officials.

The Student Cabinet meets with members of the Maine Department of Education to discuss issues such as educational opportunities and policy.

The cabinet has 16 to 20 seats and is open to students in fourth through 12th grades, as well as first-year college students.

The education department is taking applications to serve on the cabinet until Oct. 25.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on crash in Rockport
Two people killed in head on crash in Rockport identified
Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
Two people dead after head on crash in Rockport Saturday
Waterville police investigating robbery at GameStop store

Latest News

FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
Maine deer season with record permits to start soon
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
One of Maine’s largest venues requires COVID-19 shot or test
Gas prices
Gas prices in Maine rising again
Maine coronavirus statistics for 10-18-21
More than 66.5% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID