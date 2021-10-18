Maine looking for new members of Student Cabinet group

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is looking for new students to participate in the Student Cabinet, which meets regularly with state education officials.

The Student Cabinet meets with members of the Maine Department of Education to discuss issues such as educational opportunities and policy.

The cabinet has 16 to 20 seats and is open to students in fourth through 12th grades, as well as first-year college students.

The education department is taking applications to serve on the cabinet until Oct. 25.

