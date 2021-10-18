Advertisement

Maine deer season with record permits to start soon

FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar Harbor, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A deer hunting season that will include a record number of permits will begin soon in Maine.

The state gave out more than 150,000 any-deer permits this year and is hoping for more participation in the hunt to help manage the growing deer herd.

The firearms season for deer begins with Youth Deer Day, a special day for young hunters, on Oct. 23.

Maine’s “resident only day” is Oct. 30 and then the full season runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on crash in Rockport
Two people killed in head on crash in Rockport identified
Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
Two people dead after head on crash in Rockport Saturday
Waterville police investigating robbery at GameStop store

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, a mechanical harvester fills trucks with potatoes in...
Maine potato harvesters having a good year in ‘21
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Maine looking for new members of Student Cabinet group
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
One of Maine’s largest venues requires COVID-19 shot or test
Gas prices
Gas prices in Maine rising again