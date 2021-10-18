Maine deer season with record permits to start soon
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A deer hunting season that will include a record number of permits will begin soon in Maine.
The state gave out more than 150,000 any-deer permits this year and is hoping for more participation in the hunt to help manage the growing deer herd.
The firearms season for deer begins with Youth Deer Day, a special day for young hunters, on Oct. 23.
Maine’s “resident only day” is Oct. 30 and then the full season runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27.
