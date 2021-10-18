Advertisement

Gov. Janet Mills announces release of $139M in aid for small businesses

Gov. Janet Mills
Gov. Janet Mills(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills was in Lewiston on Monday as $139 million in federal coronavirus relief funds were released to benefit Maine small businesses.

The package earmarks $20 million in grants for small businesses and $39 million to help them lower their health insurance premiums.

The largest chunk, $80 million, will replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund and offset what employers are required to pay into it.

“We’re ready to tackle his problem, we’re ready to tackle the economic challenges immediately in front of us and tackle the long-standing challenges, like workforce shortage, that have constrained our ability to grow and thrive over many years,” Mills said.

The funds released Monday are part of the $1 billion in coronavirus aid Maine received from the federal government earlier this year.

The Maine Legislature earlier this summer approved her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to disperse the money.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on crash in Rockport
Two people killed in head on crash in Rockport identified
Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
Two people dead after head on crash in Rockport Saturday
Waterville police investigating robbery at GameStop store

Latest News

Law decriminalizing possession of certain drug paraphanelia takes effect
Old Town Orono YMCA
Old Town Orono YMCA hosting Halloween events
Fire
Burn permits now available online for free
Rubin Perry
Convicted sex offender from Lubec to prison for having child porn