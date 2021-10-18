Gov. Janet Mills announces release of $139M in aid for small businesses

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills was in Lewiston on Monday as $139 million in federal coronavirus relief funds were released to benefit Maine small businesses.

The package earmarks $20 million in grants for small businesses and $39 million to help them lower their health insurance premiums.

The largest chunk, $80 million, will replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund and offset what employers are required to pay into it.

“We’re ready to tackle his problem, we’re ready to tackle the economic challenges immediately in front of us and tackle the long-standing challenges, like workforce shortage, that have constrained our ability to grow and thrive over many years,” Mills said.

The funds released Monday are part of the $1 billion in coronavirus aid Maine received from the federal government earlier this year.

The Maine Legislature earlier this summer approved her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to disperse the money.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.