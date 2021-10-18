Fairfield man arrested for Lawrence High School theft

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield police arrested a man Monday after a call from Lawrence High School.

20-year-old Caleb Ferreira was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Officers responded to the call just after 7:15 Monday morning.

They obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Winchester Street in Fairfield, and arrested Ferreira there.

Ferreira is out on bail. His court date is set for December 15 at the District Court in Skowhegan.

