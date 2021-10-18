Experts emphasize getting flu shots as season approaches in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Flu season in Maine is quickly approaching.

Experts say now is the time to get your flu shot, if you haven’t done so already.

“As with so many things pandemic-related, we don’t know what the future will bring, but there are reasons to be concerned. But there are equivalent reasons to take steps to protect yourself. Namely, to go get your flu shot,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director.

Shah says COVID precautions during last year’s flu season, such as masking and distancing, kept cases low.

Experts are concerned we could see lower immunity this season as a result.

Dr. Noah Nesin at Penobscot Community Health Care says flu shots are the best way to protect yourself.

“Now’s the time to do it if you want to help reduce the chance that you’ll get influenza or, more importantly, that you’ll get significantly ill with influenza,” said Nesin, PCHC chief medical officer.

Getting your flu shot is convenient, fast, and very few people experience any down time.

“The flu vaccine can cause side effects, too. Soreness in the arm, mild flu-like symptoms. I think people can generally predict what their reaction to a flu shot might be based on what responses they’ve had in the past. Most of us have had a number of flu vaccines in our lives, so we know what it’s about,” said Nesin.

He says flu shots are recommended for most people six months and older, including those who are pregnant.

For anyone 65 and up, a shot containing four-times the amount of antigen is available.

It’s a popular option at PCHC’s vaccine clinics.

“We see many people, many of the older adults wanting high-dose flu vaccine. Our pharmacist did the numbers, and we’ve almost tripled what we did last year already,” said Kristin Coburn, PCHC project manager.

As more Mainers become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Nesin says it’s fine to take both at the same time, though he does recommend getting them in different arms.

“Both are types of vaccines that have responses that are not impaired by the fact that you’re getting another vaccine. There are some vaccines that recommend some spacing between that vaccine and another vaccine to ensure complete response. But that’s not a concern with either one of these vaccines and therefore they can be given together,” said Nesin.

Anyone with an allergy to eggs or any of the ingredients in the flu vaccine is encouraged to talk to their doctor.

