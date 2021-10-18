Advertisement

Maine Election Day 2021 resources

Campaign 2021
Campaign 2021
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
The Maine general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Question 1 - Citizen Initiative

Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?

Voting yes on Maine’s ballot Question 1
Voting no on Maine’s ballot Question 1

Question 2 – Bond Issue

Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds?

What Maine voters should know about Question 2

Question 3 – Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?

Question 3 on Maine’s ballot has more to it than you may have thought

