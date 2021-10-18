Earn a bike program pedaling into Bangor next year

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - For the better part of a decade, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine has been running an earn a bike program in the southern part of the state.

Now, thanks in large part to the efforts of a local business owner, there will be an expansion into the Bangor area next year.

“In 2014, we started a program with the Portland Gear Hub called Bikes for all Mainers. That was our first earn a bike program,” said Mariah Healy, Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

Healy says the program gets bikes to people who otherwise couldn’t afford them, for free.

“And to teach them about how to stay safe while riding on the roads, and a little bit about how to maintain their bikes themselves,” said Healy.

For years, they’ve been wanting to expand into the greater Bangor area, but funding was an issue.

Orono Brewing Company’s Abe Furth, an avid bike rider, hatched a plan... and hit the road.

“So I did about 100 miles a day, and about 11 or 1,200 miles total and rode into DC and raised money for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine,” said Furth. “So I was burning about an extra 4,000 calories a day. I was putting about the same amount of effort as I do in a six-hour mountain bike race day after day without rest.

With the help of several local businesses, those 4,000 calories a day ended up turning into more than $30,000 raised, enough to launch the Bangor Earn-A-Bike program next year.

“So for our first year, we’re hoping to have about 25 participants,” said Healy.

The coalition will partner with the Maine Discovery Museum to run the program for adults.

“So they will fill out a simple application, and then the program will have a traffic safety component, so we’ll do some on bike education, teaching them how to stay safe in traffic. And then there will be mechanics or bike maintenance element of the program, so people will learn how to maintain their bikes. And at the end of the program, they walk away with their bike, and a new helmet and lights, and lock at home repair kit so they can do maintenance on their bike,” said Healy.

“I think it’s a great way to one, have transportation two, I know that it’s great for you physically, and three, it’s just a really great way to spend some time, you know, outside getting exercise, and it’s great mentally as well, so for me, it kind of checks all the boxes, and it’s something that I want to share with as many people as possible,” said Furth.

They money raised so far will fund the program’s first year.

There is work to be done to fund year two.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.