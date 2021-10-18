Advertisement

Convicted sex offender to serve time in federal prison for having child pornography

Rubin Perry
Rubin Perry(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A convicted sex offender from Lubec has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for having child pornography.

Thirty-four-year-old Rubin Perry appeared in federal court in Bangor.

He pleaded guilty in June.

Court records say in 2018, Perry was caught uploading and storing illegal images and videos to his Twitter account.

When investigators interviewed him, Perry told them had a problem with child pornography and didn’t know how to stop.

He also told them he had pornographic pictures on his cell phone.

Perry was previously convicted on state charges of possessing child pornography.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

