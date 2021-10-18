Another Cool Day Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to sit and spin to our northeast. This is going to continue to spin in cloud cover, a few scattered showers and cooler air across much of the region. Clouds will stick around tonight with lows dropping down into the 30s & 40s. Showers should stay across the north and a few of the higher elevations could see a couple snow showers.

Low stays put for Tuesday meaning another cool & mostly cloudy day will be likely. Highs on Tuesday are expected to be even cooler than Monday. Highs only expected to max out in the 40s across the mountains and 50s elsewhere. A few showers will also be likely for northern areas and the breeze will continue out of the northwest around 10-20 mph.

The low will begin to move to our east by Wednesday. This will allow for brighter skies and slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 50s. An upper-level ridge will start to build in for the second half of the week so temperatures should be climbing.

Watching another low-pressure system that will move into the Great Lakes by Wednesday. This low will bring a warm front across the region Thursday allowing our highs to warm into the 50s and low 60s. It will be followed by a cold front for Friday. This front will bring the chance of scattered showers across northern locations Friday into Saturday morning. After the front clears, temperatures will be cooling off into the 50s for the weekend and even some upper 40s and low 50s by early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers over the north. Lows will drop into the 30s & 40s with a WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered showers across the north. Still a cool day with highs in the 40s & 50s. Winds still breezy out of the WNW around 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slightly more sunshine. Highs will start to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few afternoon showers across the north.

FRIDAY: Clouds return and showers arrive especially over the north. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.