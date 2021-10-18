Advertisement

66.58% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID

1,796,049 total coronavirus doses given out in Maine, to date
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 66.58% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,670 new doses were administered Sunday.

Close to 1.8 million shots have been given out in Maine, to date.

Latest hospitaizations, ICU patients and those on ventilators for Mainers battling COVID
Latest hospitaizations, ICU patients and those on ventilators for Mainers battling COVID(WABI TV)

At last check there were 189 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

66 are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come TOMORROW.

