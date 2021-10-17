Advertisement

Waterville police investigating robbery at GameStop store

(WDBJ7)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville police are investigating after they say a man entered a GameStop store Saturday night and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the GameStop store on Waterville Commons Drive.

Police say by the time they arrived the male suspect had fled the scene.

Police would not say if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

We’re told no weapon was shown.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Waterville police at 680-4700.

