Advertisement

US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

FILE - A view of the densely populated Jalousie neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Tuesday, Sept....
FILE - A view of the densely populated Jalousie neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, file)(Rodrigo Abd | AP)
By Associated Press and Danica Coto
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JAUN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage. The one-minute message asked for prayers “that the gang members would come to repentance.” It says the mission’s field director is working with the U.S. Embassy, and that the field director’s family and one other unidentified man stayed at the ministry’s base while everyone else visiting the orphanage was abducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
Two people dead after head on crash in Rockport Saturday
The Maine CDC says there are eight cases where the county origin is unknown.
Maine CDC reports 546 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Embden Explosion
Multiple crews respond to report of explosion, fire in Embden
Embden House Explosion
One person recovering after Embden house explosion

Latest News

Lobstering restrictions off Maine’s coast paused following court ruling
Kennebec Behavioral Health sponsored up to 100 students in Maine's Crisis and Counseling...
Signs of Hope race raises support and funding for mental health
Friends and community around the school unveiled the Antonio Martinez Memorial Bullpen in a...
Thomas College honors former baseball player who was killed in car crash
They're now a registered charity, and the new building is a much better fit.
Dyer Hope House opens as new food pantry in Milo