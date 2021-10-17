Two people killed in head on crash in Rockport identified

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The two people who were killed in an accident in a head on crash in Rockport have now been identified.

35-year-old Calvin Elwell of Rockland and 58-year-old Janet Vera of Northport were traveling in opposite directions along Route one after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Rockport Police say the crash happened near Commercial and Pleasant Streets.

Elwell was driving north-bound while Vera was a passenger in a car traveling south.

The driver and other passenger in Vera’s car both suffered injuries with one of them being transported down to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

