Advertisement

Two people dead after head on crash in Rockport Saturday

(WAFB)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on crash on Route one Saturday afternoon in Rockport.

Rockport Police say the crash happened near Commercial and Pleasant streets after 1 p.m.

The driver of one vehicle and a passenger of the other were killed as a result of the crash.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The other driver and passenger were both taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
Embden Explosion
Multiple crews respond to report of explosion, fire in Embden
Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
554 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths
Bulter was arrested by Bangor Police for operating under the influence and leaving the scene of...
Bangor High principal to return to work after pleading guilty in August car crash
The Maine CDC says there are eight cases where the county origin is unknown.
Maine CDC reports 546 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Latest News

The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
Rainy and windy overnight
67-year-old Joan Jackson first reported the fire to authorities at the Jay Elderly Apartments...
One woman is dead after an apartment fire in Jay
Embden House Explosion
1 person recovering after Embden house explosion