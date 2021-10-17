Two people dead after head on crash in Rockport Saturday

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on crash on Route one Saturday afternoon in Rockport.

Rockport Police say the crash happened near Commercial and Pleasant streets after 1 p.m.

The driver of one vehicle and a passenger of the other were killed as a result of the crash.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The other driver and passenger were both taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.