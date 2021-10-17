Thomas College honors former baseball player who was killed in car crash

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Just a month after graduating from Thomas College in June of last year, 20-year-old Antonio Martinez a student and baseball player with the college, was killed in a car accident.

Because of the pandemic, family, students and staff could not properly celebrate his life and impact on campus.

Saturday they finally had their chance.

Friends and community around the school unveiled the Antonio Martinez Memorial Bullpen in a ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Including his family that came all the way from Florida.

Since his death last year, it meant so much for this community to finally stand together in remembrance of Antonio.

Antonio’s coach says planting his name and memory on the bullpen symbolizes who he was as a teammate, and a friend.

”I mean he was either helping a teammate out by catching a bullpen. He was throwing batting practice to a teammate. When you think of the hard work that takes place in a bullpen area, that was Tony through and through. I always used to joke with him that he was going to be a mayor at some point. I used to call him the mayor of Thomas College. I mean he was one of those kids who was always smiling. He was one of those guys that as soon as he met you, he was an instant friend,” said Greg King, the baseball coach at Thomas College.

After his death, the school started selling t-shirts as a fundraiser in his memory.

To their surprise they made about $6,000.

So they gave three students $1,000 scholarships, with the remainder going towards the baseball team.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.