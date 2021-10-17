Advertisement

Signs of Hope race raises support and funding for mental health

Kennebec Behavioral Health sponsored up to 100 students in Maine's Crisis and Counseling...
Kennebec Behavioral Health sponsored up to 100 students in Maine's Crisis and Counseling Centers in this Saturday's race.(Crisis and Counseling Center)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Signs of Hope race Saturday morning in Augusta set out to offer much more than just a community building 5K.

They are looking to raise support and much needed funding for mental health and substance use disorder treatments.

Treatments that could save someone’s life.

Kennebec Behavioral Health sponsored up to 100 students in Maine’s Crisis and Counseling Centers in Saturday’s race.

With a goal to raise 15-thousand dollars.

Those funds go into their Client Emergency Fund.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
Embden Explosion
Multiple crews respond to report of explosion, fire in Embden
Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
554 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths
Bulter was arrested by Bangor Police for operating under the influence and leaving the scene of...
Bangor High principal to return to work after pleading guilty in August car crash
The Maine CDC says there are eight cases where the county origin is unknown.
Maine CDC reports 546 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Latest News

Friends and community around the school unveiled the Antonio Martinez Memorial Bullpen in a...
Thomas College honors former baseball player who was killed in car crash
They're now a registered charity, and the new building is a much better fit.
Dyer Hope House opens as new food pantry in Milo
The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
Two people dead after head on crash in Rockport Saturday