Signs of Hope race raises support and funding for mental health

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Signs of Hope race Saturday morning in Augusta set out to offer much more than just a community building 5K.

They are looking to raise support and much needed funding for mental health and substance use disorder treatments.

Treatments that could save someone’s life.

Kennebec Behavioral Health sponsored up to 100 students in Maine’s Crisis and Counseling Centers in Saturday’s race.

With a goal to raise 15-thousand dollars.

Those funds go into their Client Emergency Fund.

