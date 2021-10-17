More than 66.5% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 66.51% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

3,403 new doses were administered Saturday.

1,654 of those are booster shots.

As of Sunday morning, there were 169 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

60 are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

