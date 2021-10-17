More than 66.5% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Maine CDC says
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 66.51% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
3,403 new doses were administered Saturday.
1,654 of those are booster shots.
As of Sunday morning, there were 169 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
60 are in critical care.
31 are on a ventilator.
Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.
The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.