Lobstering restrictions off Maine’s coast paused following court ruling

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine lobstermen will not have to stop fishing in an area slated to be off limits from October through January.

According to a release from the Maine Lobstering Union, the trade group was granted emergency relief by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine to stop the closure of the roughly 1,000 square mile area.

“This victory by the Maine Lobstering Union is a significant step in protecting one of Maine’s most precious industries — lobstering,” said Alfred Frawley, the attorney representing the Maine Lobstering Union.

“The regulations proposed by federal agencies would have had a chilling impact on communities throughout Maine. We will continue to push for science and data that reflect what is truly happening in our industry,” Frawley said.

The rules issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service are part of a 10-year plan to reduce the risk of right whales getting tangled in lobster fishing ropes and dying.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are fewer than 370 right whales left in the world.

NOAA tracks right whale deaths and injuries from fishing entanglements and ship strikes. Between 2012 and 2016, no right whale deaths or injuries were recorded in Maine Waters.

The last known entanglement to happen in Maine was in 2004, an incident which that whale survived.

Sean Mahoney, vice president of the Conservation Legal Foundation, argues that just because entanglements are not reported in Maine, does not mean they do not happen.

