Dyer Hope House opens as new food pantry in Milo

MILO, Maine (WABI) - Hope is the word of the day Saturday as the new Dyer Hope House food pantry opened their doors in Milo.

Now named after longtime organizer Hope Dyer and her husband, the center used to be known as the Milo Ecumenical Food Cupboard.

But, they outgrew their old home in a local church basement, and needed a new center with easier access.

They’re now a registered charity, and the new building is a much better fit.

They get their food from local stores and donations, and they’re open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday.

Hope has been involved with the group for more than 20 years, and she’s very excited for what the future of this pantry now holds.

”It’s so much easier to do food cupboard now. We still get people that come in here, and they are desperate. They have nothing in their cupboards,” said Hope Dyer.

“It means a lot to them to have a place that they can come to when they’re in need,” said Andrew East, a longtime volunteer.

Hope says seeing her family’s name on the sign is a little overwhelming.

“We’ve just been here, making sure people have got food,” said Dyer.

The group can always use more volunteers you can find out more information on their Facebook page.

