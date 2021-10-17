Decreasing clouds today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain will taper off Sunday morning as the cold front exits the state. Once the front moves into Canada, skies will begin to clear. Some places will reach the 60s today before cooling down a bit this week.

A few isolated showers are possible on Monday as low pressure sits to our north, but otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. A few more clouds are expected on Tuesday with slightly stronger winds and cooler temperatures. Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures.

Another low pressure system will approach the Northeast later this week and bring rain chances to the state Thursday night and Friday.

TODAY: Rain in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 52-63°. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 39-47°. West wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs 49-59°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. WNW wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 50-60°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

