Bicyclist hit by car while trying to cross I-295 in Portland

The bicyclist remains in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center
(WLOX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A bicyclist is in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center after being hit by a car on I-295 in Portland.

Portland Police say that around 6:15 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the crash near mile marker 8 in the northbound lane.

They found that 38-year-old Matthew Boyd had tried to cross the highway on his bike, and was hit by a large SUV driven by a Portland woman. The driver was not hurt in the crash.

First responders were able to stabilize Boyd enough for him to be brought to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was admitted for immediate surgery.

State Police note that bicycles are not allowed on 1-295.

